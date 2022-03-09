Former AEW star reacts to Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania 38 announcement

AEW Revolution may have dominated the weekend's wrestling spotlight, offering a show to remember on Sunday night. Still, lest we forget, this is WrestleMania season, and WWE wants every eyeball on their product.

After a call out from Kevin Owens on Monday Night RAW, Stone Cole Steve Austin has confirmed he will confront Kevin Owens at the Show of Shows. Austin's announcement marks his return to the ring to fight for the first time since WrestleMania XIX, where he suffered a loss to the Rock after three Rock Bottoms.

Stone Cold remains one of the biggest stars in WWE history, an icon of the Attitude Era and a pivotal player in the Monday Night Wars.

Former AEW star Big Swole celebrated the return, posting to Twitter her own inner fan reaction to the announcement.

"When that glass shatters," she tweeted.

Over the past few weeks, Kevin Owens has been running down that state of Texas, the location of WrestleMania, at every opportunity as of late, spurting hatred towards fellow wrestlers and WWE legends who hail from the state. His words have drawn the ire of Austin, who has promised to "open one last can of whoop-a**" on the Canadian.

Big Swole departed from AEW owing to a lack of diversity

Big Swole announced she was leaving Tony Khan's promotion when her contract expired towards the end of last year. She later attributed her departure to a lack of structure and diversity within the company during her time, which prompted a sharp response from Khan himself via Twitter.

Khan countered the statements regarding diversity and highlighted now TBS Champion Jade Cargill among others in an attempt to enforce his point. The owner of the company also criticized Swole's in-ring ability and listed it as a reason for letting the contract run its course.

His response garnered significant backlash, with fellow star Lio Rush repeatedly demanding an apology for the comments which were deemed insensitive to the subject.

Big Swole has wrestled once since her departure, losing to Tootie Lynn during a Black Wrestlers Matter show in February. Her last match in AEW came against Allie Katch on an episode of AEW Dark.

