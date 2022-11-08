Former AEW star reacts after Triple H brings another released WWE Superstar back on RAW

Triple H has not shied away from getting people back in the WWE. On RAW this week, the King of Kings brought back another wrestler released under the old regime, Mia Yim. Following her return, former AEW star Big Swole reacted to the event.

Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows have been feuding against Judgment Day for a while now. The latter team comprises Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damien Priest, and Rhea Ripley. To even the odds against their opponents, The O.C. brought out Mia Yim on RAW.

The former NXT star attacked Rhea Ripley with a kendo stick while Gallows sent Priest over the announce table. Meanwhile, in the ring, Balor and Styles exchanged blows before Styles delivered the Styles Clash. The O.C. stood tall to end the segment.

Former AEW star Big Swole reacted to Mia Tim’s return on Twitter. Check it out below:

Mia Yim joins an ever-growing list of wrestlers who were deemed surplus to requirements by Vince McMahon but returned to WWE under Triple H. Unsurprisingly, many of them are stars who worked with the King of Kings during his time as the head booker of NXT.

Who else has Triple H brought back to WWE?

Vince McMahon released many people every year. However, some decisions, like former world champions Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, were shocking. Meanwhile, the likes of Dakota Kai and Hit Row never got a fair chance on the main roster.

These are just a few people to have returned to WWE over the past few months. Other returns include Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, the Good Brothers, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett.

While not all returns have been spectacular, they have definitely strengthened a roster that seemed too thin, especially the women's division.

Adding the likes of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Candice LeRae, and Mia Yim has bolstered the division very nicely. It will be interesting to see how Triple H uses the talent at his disposal in the coming weeks leading up to the Road to WrestleMania.

Are you happy to see Yim back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

