Former AEW star reacts to WWE's big move following Goldberg's return on RAW

Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg made his huge return to television on last night's RAW. Following his return, a former AEW star gave his opinion on the Stamford-based promotion's latest move related to Da Man.

Joey Janela was signed to the Tony Khan-led promotion from 2019 to 2022. Janela is a major name on the independent wrestling scene currently. Aside from his wrestling career, he is also known for offering his opinions on the latest events in the world of pro wrestling.

Last night on RAW, Bill Goldberg finally made his anticipated return to WWE TV and confronted World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The two had a heated confrontation at the Bad Blood PLE last year. The former Universal Champion challenged The Ring General to a match for the latter's gold at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

After the match was made official, WWE revealed Da Man's new merchandise on X. Janela took notice of it and wrote:

"The new Goldberg merch goes hard if we’re being honest."

WWE legend Goldberg once revealed that his talks with Tony Khan fell apart

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was rumored to be heading to AEW until last year. However, his talks with Tony Khan reportedly fell apart.

In an interaction with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT last year, the former Universal Champion disclosed that he and Tony had different perspectives on it.

"I just think we have a different perspective on it. I don't know. I mean, it's hard for me to really pass judgment on their production because I don't watch it. I see clips of it, and it's hard to give a rational breakdown of how they are if I don't really watch it, so I don't really know. He reminds me of Dixie Carter, but a male version. I don't know if it's a good or a bad thing. But he reminds me of that scenario. And it's just a different feel; it’s just different," he said. [H/T: CVV]

With the 58-year-old legend's retirement match being announced for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL, it seems unlikely that he will ever be seen in AEW. It remains to be seen if he manages to win the World Heavyweight Title from Gunther on July 12.

