"I didn't do as well there as I could've" - Former AEW star reflects on his time in Tony Khan's promotion

Former AEW star Jack Evans has opened up about how grateful he is to have wrestled in Tony Khan's promotion, and while he knows he didn't get everything he wanted in All Elite Wrestling, he sees his time there as a positive.

Evans wasn't signed to a new AEW contract upon its expiration in April 2022, and departed the company along with a number of other performers who had been part of the company since day one, including Marko Stunt and Joey Janela.

SInce his departure, he has kept busy and has used his tenure in AEW to his advantage, wrestling the likes of John Morrison, Bandido and Mike Bailey in places like Impact Wrestling, Progress and GCW.

حسن المُزَيِّن @H7asa2n Mike Bailey vs. Jack Evans

مباراه جدا ممتازه Mike Bailey vs. Jack Evansمباراه جدا ممتازه https://t.co/JAxR6HBvo3

Evans has been open about not using his final months in AEW wisely, however, he recently told PWMania that his time with Tony Khan's promotion has motivated him to potentially get back to All Elite Wrestling.

“Honestly, one of the things that has motivated me recently was my AEW stint. I didn’t do as well there as I could’ve, but nonetheless, I was grateful for the experience. I don’t know how likely it is that I’ll be back there, even though I would love to. It’s a very sought-after promotion that everyone’s trying to go to.” (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

It's not as if Evans is short of friends there either, as his partner in The Hybrid 2, Angelico, is still with AEW, and has even wrestled on Dynamite in recent months against the highly popular Blackpool Combat Club.

Tony Khan gave Jack Evans title opportunities in AEW

Jack Evans may not have been in the main event picture in AEW, but Tony Khan understood that Evans is one of the most influential high-flyers of his generation, and with that, the 40-year old earned himself some big title matches in AEW.

The first of which came on the November 26th 2019 edition of Dark, where Evans challenged Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship, a title that Omega would eventually hold for over two years.

Levi Alcorn @LA_Greatest And finally to the match where I got the best pics probably Kenny Omega vs Jack Evans!! Hard to narrow down to 4 lol such a great match Kenny was amazing but everyone already knows that however Jack doesn’t get nearly enough credit! Still killing it after all these years #AEWDark And finally to the match where I got the best pics probably Kenny Omega vs Jack Evans!! Hard to narrow down to 4 lol such a great match Kenny was amazing but everyone already knows that however Jack doesn’t get nearly enough credit! Still killing it after all these years #AEWDark https://t.co/4KO1iZfsPc

The other title match came as part of The Hybrid 2, when he and Angelico challenged FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships on the October 7th 2020 edition of Dynamite. Sadly, this would be Evans' final shot at gold in All Elite Wrestling.

Would you like to see Tony Khan re-sign Jack Evans? Let us know in the comments section down below!

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe