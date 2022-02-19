"I thought we were friends" - Released AEW star comments on relationship with Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan is often praised for being unusual for a large-scale wrestling promotor. Reports have indicated that AEW talent enjoy a relaxed atmosphere backstage and are encouraged to talk to Tony Khan about anything.

Former star Big Swole revealed that the Jaguars boss even used to smoke weed with her. Then, of course, Big Swole and Tony Khan had a very public controversy.

Swole, who departed the company in November 2021, made some critical comments about AEW. Tony Khan fired back by saying that he'd decided not to renew Big Swole's contract as he felt she wasn't a good enough wrestler.

Speaking on the Public Enemies Podcast, Big Swole said the following:

"I was like dude, you weren’t saying all that when you was smoking my weed. He said that we were friends and I was like — what gets me upset is that when someone says that you’re friends and like, of course he has all the money in the world. He can buy all the shmizz he wants to but I’m gracious enough to give what I have in fellowship, break bread with you. I’m opening up my heart to you. You said that we’re friends." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Former AEW star Big Swole was upset by the events

Big Swole stated that the whole incident was highly upsetting for her. She felt that Tony Khan broke her trust and the whole series of events was heartbreaking for her.

"It’s just upsetting because I thought that it was genuine and I’m a cancer [zodiac sign], I’m an emotional person and when I let people inside of my heart, when I let people inside of my circle, my family, that’s important to me and for someone to break that line of trust is just — it’s unbelievable. It’s heartbreaking. Really it is because I thought we were friends. But damn."

Conflicts often end up resolving themselves in professional wrestling. We have seen the likes of Vince McMahon and Bret Hart mend fences after a historic fallout. Hopefully Tony Khan and Big Swole can work things out somewhere down the line.

