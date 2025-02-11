  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Former AEW star's wholesome message for Miro after departure

Former AEW star's wholesome message for Miro after departure

By Sujay
Modified Feb 11, 2025 03:29 GMT
Miro is a former WWE star. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
Miro is a former WWE star. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)

A former AEW star sent out a message to Miro after he departed the company. This was a very wholesome message for the former TNT Champion.

The former WWE star was reportedly let go by Tony Khan after being out of action for a long time. He had not been seen in the company since Worlds End on December 30, 2023. The star then went on to heal from an injury. In September last year, he reportedly asked for his release from AEW. His profile was recently removed from the promotion's official website.

Fuego Del Sol, who was also once a part of AEW, took to X/Twitter after the Bulgarian’s exit and wrote about how he was a very good friend.

also-read-trending Trending
“Miro is the man and will always be the man! Along with the match where I got signed, he also gave me my only TV main event match a few weeks later and went out of his way to make me look good. He also checked on me when I was released. Forever one of the boys!” he wrote.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Check out the post below:

Miro is bound to go back to WWE, according to EC3

Miro was tipped to go back to his former workplace by none other than EC3. The former WWE star alluded to how being in AEW did not work out for the Bulgarian star.

EC3 was speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws podcast when he said that he could see a WWE return for the former United States Champion.

“Yeah, I can see a WWE return. I don't know if it's on the cusp or asking for your release. He made a bunch of money; he didn't really work a ton at the end of the day. You've self-sustained with Twitch and all these other things. It's great to have that freedom, where if you're unhappy, you're like 'I'm out. Let me go.'”

If he does indeed go back to WWE, it will be interesting to see in what capacity he will be brought back. Another thing that will also be taken into consideration is the fact that he was not in action for a long time.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी