Former AEW star's wholesome message for Miro after departure

A former AEW star sent out a message to Miro after he departed the company. This was a very wholesome message for the former TNT Champion.

The former WWE star was reportedly let go by Tony Khan after being out of action for a long time. He had not been seen in the company since Worlds End on December 30, 2023. The star then went on to heal from an injury. In September last year, he reportedly asked for his release from AEW. His profile was recently removed from the promotion's official website.

Fuego Del Sol, who was also once a part of AEW, took to X/Twitter after the Bulgarian’s exit and wrote about how he was a very good friend.

“Miro is the man and will always be the man! Along with the match where I got signed, he also gave me my only TV main event match a few weeks later and went out of his way to make me look good. He also checked on me when I was released. Forever one of the boys!” he wrote.

Miro is bound to go back to WWE, according to EC3

Miro was tipped to go back to his former workplace by none other than EC3. The former WWE star alluded to how being in AEW did not work out for the Bulgarian star.

EC3 was speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws podcast when he said that he could see a WWE return for the former United States Champion.

“Yeah, I can see a WWE return. I don't know if it's on the cusp or asking for your release. He made a bunch of money; he didn't really work a ton at the end of the day. You've self-sustained with Twitch and all these other things. It's great to have that freedom, where if you're unhappy, you're like 'I'm out. Let me go.'”

If he does indeed go back to WWE, it will be interesting to see in what capacity he will be brought back. Another thing that will also be taken into consideration is the fact that he was not in action for a long time.

