Former AEW star says he felt like "walking on eggshells" before departure

Former AEW star and Dark Order member Alan Angels recently opened up about his experience in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Angels' decision to leave AEW and pursue opportunities outside the company was driven by his belief that there was more room for growth elsewhere. He joined IMPACT Wrestling after leaving Tony Khan's promotion last year in June when his contract expired.

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Alan Angels expressed his appreciation for the welcoming environment in IMPACT Wrestling. He talked about why he didn't feel like he was constantly "walking on eggshells."

"I don't feel like I'm walking on eggshells all the time. I feel like everybody there is super inviting and welcoming and I just love the camaraderie. I think with AEW, and walking on eggshells kind of sounds worse than it is, I think it's just a competitive industry in general, you know what I mean?" Angels said.

Additionally, he talked about how he no longer feels the need to be cautious around others.

"So, I just think when you're at AEW, you kind of walk around, you don't want to upset anybody, you don't want to piss off the wrong person or anything like that. So, while I'm at Impact, I don't feel like I have to worry about that as much. Not that I want to p*ss off the wrong guy, obviously, I don't, but there's just not that worry in the back of your mind all the time." [H/T- WrestlingInc]

Former AEW star Alan Angels talks about being a 'jobber' in the Dark Order

Alan Angels discussed his departure from the company and the perception of him as a lower-level performer.

Speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Angels acknowledged the perception of him as a "jobber" or the bottom guy in The Dark Order and how it's challenging to change that perception once it's established.

"I had built up a little bit of a following on the internet and stuff like that, but I feel like there was a perception of me. I know a lot of people hate this word, but, I was kind of like the jobber of the Dark Order, or the bottom guy on the Dark Order. I feel like when fans build up that perception of you it’s kind of hard to change that,” said Angels.

Since joining IMPACT Wrestling, Angels has become a member of The Design stable.

