Former AEW star says he never got the "same type of belief" from Tony Khan after Cody Rhodes' departure

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol recently revealed how he was directly affected by Cody Rhodes' departure from the promotion. He felt like Tony Khan did not believe in him as much as Rhodes did.

The master of the Tornado DDT was with AEW since 2020. He was later given a full-time contract in 2021 and even feuded with Miro. However, in June of this year, the luchador revealed that he had parted ways with the company.

Speaking to Nick Hausman, Fuego Del Sol revealed how important the presence of Cody Rhodes was for his career in AEW. He mentioned how not only was he a friend and mentor, but he served as a middleman to management. He also felt that Rhodes believed in him more than Tony Khan did.

“I feel like I have to preface this by saying that Cody Rhodes was a huge help to me when he was there. So the second Cody Rhodes left, I knew things were going to be a little bit more difficult. Cody was a middleman in a lot of ways, but he believed in me and I don’t feel like I ever got that same type of belief from Tony Khan that I got from Cody Rhodes. So, it became more difficult when he left. I had to try and use QT, but QT has aspirations of his own and I get it."

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol revealed the most memorable moment of his career

Back in 2021, Fuego Del Sol talked about the career-defining moment when he received his All Elite Wrestling contract from Tony Khan.

During a chat on an episode of AEW Unrestricted, Del Sol spoke about how he was in shock when not only was he offered the contract, but also the fact that it was his best friend Sammy Guevara who came out to hand it to him.

"Me and Sammy have never interacted on screen together, and he’s a big star in AEW. And I didn’t know if they wanted us to ever be even connected on screen at all. So, to let him, my best friend, come out and hand me the contract, and do it on the biggest stage it could possibly be done on the first Rampage was one of the greatest moments of my career. Probably the greatest moment of my career.” [H/T- WrestlingInc]

Del Sol is undoubtedly a phenomenal talent, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

