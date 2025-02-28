Former AEW star shares distressing message on life and wrestling uncertainty

A former AEW star has shared some distressing news on life and the uncertainty surrounding his wrestling career. Fans will be left wondering what exactly is going on.

Fuego Del Sol was with All Elite Wrestling from 2020 to 2023 and briefly in 2024. He hasn't appeared in Tony Khan's company since the August 17, 2024, episode of Rampage, but he remains very active on social media and always updates fans about the latest happenings in his life.

He recently took to X/Twitter to share a message with his fans and said that a lot of things are up in the air right now. He also apologised for being vague in his post. The 29-year-old wrote:

“So many things are “up in the air” in my career and life right now. It could go in a few different directions depending on decisions out of my control and how the next couple months go. Sorry to be so vague, focused on reaching my goals while there is still time.”

Fuego Del Sol hints his last match could be in AEW

As mentioned earlier, Fuego Del Sol’s last appearance in AEW was in 2024 on an episode of Rampage where he lost to Roderick Strong. Since then, he has not appeared in the company.

He has been active in Ring of Honor, where he was recently attacked. However, he has now openly suggested that his upcoming match against Blake Christian could be his last with the company. Taking to X/Twitter, he wrote:

“Pay the HonorClub sub price and watch this, because it’s quite possibly the last time you’ll ever see Fuego in an ROH/AEW ring so I’m going to make it a good one!”

Going by his posts on social media, it will be interesting to see what comes next for Fuego Del Sol’s in-ring career and whether he will continue in the land of the Elite.

