Former AEW star shares a four-word message after Gunther makes history on WWE RAW

A former AEW star recently shared a message to WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther on social media following Monday Night Raw.

The Austrian defeated Chad Gable in the main event of the September 4th edition of RAW this week, taking his reign with the Intercontinental Championship to 452 days at the time of writing, with 15 successful title defenses.

This means that by the time the September 8th edition of WWE Smackdown hits the airwaves this Friday, Gunther will have surpassed The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

Many people have taken to social media to congratulate the champion on his upcoming achievement, with one of them being former AEW star Joey Janela, who used some rather colorful language to express how proud he was of the man formerly known as WALTER.

"A real motherf***er, congratulations @Gunther_AUT." tweeted @JANELABABY

WWE's next Premium Live Event will be Fastlane on October 7th, and with no signs of slowing down, it will take a formidable opponent to dethrone the Imperium leader in the near future.

Joey Janela knows all about how good Gunther is in the ring

As previously mentioned, before he was the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in history, he was WALTER, who struck fear into the hearts, minds, and chests of his opponents across the independent circuit.

One of the reasons why Joey Janela might have been so quick to congratulate the former WALTER is that he has felt first-hand what it's like to be in the ring with him.

The former AEW star crossed paths with the Imperium leader on two occasions. The first time was in a 10-man tag team match in 2017 for PWG in California, while the second time was in a one-on-one contest between the two men for Beyond Wrestling in 2018. Amazingly, Janela picked up the win in both matches, meaning he is technically undefeated against the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

