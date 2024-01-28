Former AEW star spotted in attendance at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Former AEW star, who also happens to be the wife of a former WWE star, made an appearance on the Royal Rumble 2024 PLE, which took place in her hometown of Tampa, Florida.

The former AEW star in question is Big Swole. Swole is the better half of the former WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander. She has been All Elite Wrestling since the inception of the company back in 2019. However, she was eventually released from the promotion back in 2021.

Since her release from Tony Khan's promotion, Swole sweat it out on the indie wrestling scene but has been out of action for quite some time now. Meanwhile, Swole seems to be enjoying her time out of the ring as she was spotted in attendance at the recent WWE Royal Rumble 2024 event in Tampa, Florida.

Big Swole took to X/Twitter to share her pictures from the Rumble event in her hometown, along with the following caption:

"IT’S A RUMBLE INSIDE MY CITY YEAHH," she stated.

Check out the tweet below:

It remains to be seen when Swole will return to the ring and where she will make her next appearance.

