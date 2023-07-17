Former AEW star wants 3 major WWE Superstars to be part of Bobby Lashley's potential new faction

A former AEW star has expressed her views on WWE potentially reforming The Hurt Business faction with Bobby Lashley and some new members. The name in question is Big Swole.

During the Pandemic Era, both WWE and AEW stars performed in empty arenas to entertain the fans watching at home. One such group that gained prominence during the period was The Hurt Business. The faction was formed in the Stamford-based promotion in 2020 with members such as Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP.

The heel group managed to reignite the careers of all the members involved as they won gold and were on top of the card for months. On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE teased the formation of a new faction featuring The All Mighty and the Street Profits. Meanwhile, some believe the group could be the new version of The Hurt Business.

Fans have already begun questioning why WWE excluded Lashley's former stablemates from the angle, as they actually carried the company during hard times. Former AEW star and Cedric Alexander's wife, Big Swole, took to Twitter to react to the possibility of a new stable being formed on SmackDown.

In response to a tweet, Swole mentioned that the original members of the Hurt Business, including MVP, Benjamin, and Alexander, should join Bobby Lashley if the company plans to introduce a new faction.

"The originators who carried the pandemic," tweeted Swole.

Can Bobby Lashley regain his lost momentum in WWE?

The All Mighty recently returned to WWE TV after being on the sidelines following WrestleMania 39. While he had a high-profile feud against Brock Lesnar at the beginning of the year, Lashley missed The Show of Shows for an unfortunate reason. He was seemingly set to lock horns with Bray Wyatt at 'Mania before the latter was pulled from TV due to an illness.

The recent segment of Bobby Lashley interacting with the Street Profits on SmackDown has garnered much attention. Many expect to see the reformation of The Hurt Business with different members following the angle. The potential group could help reinsert The All Mighty into the world title picture while allowing Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to emerge as main event players.

It will be interesting to see how the high-profile storyline will unfold in the coming weeks. Will the three stars join forces to reform The Hurt Business? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Big Swole's suggestion for a potential Hurt Business reunion? Sound off in the comments section below.

