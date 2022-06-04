"Just craziness" – Former AEW Superstar wanted to recreate D-Generation X, wanted top female star to portray Chyna

Former AEW star Joey Janela wanted to recreate something similar to D-Generation X.

During the final stages of his AEW career, The Bad Boy teamed up with Kayla Rossi after betraying Sonny Kiss. The two mostly appeared on Dark and Dark: Elevation.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, Janela said he wanted Rossi to portray Chyna. He was also highly impressed with Rossi's aerial moves:

"I see the girl Kayla [Rossi]. I see clips of her doing phoenix splashes, the moonsaults and stuff, found out she is a former Olympic gymnist and a pro bodybuilder. I was, like, this is something different, this is great. I was always a fan of early Chyna, when D-Generation X... I said, 'she could be Chyna but with crazy aerial moves,' just craziness." (from 1:47 to 2:15)

Check out Joey Janela's speak about Kayla Rossi in the video below:

Joey Janela recently claimed he makes more money since leaving AEW

Joey Janela admitted he makes more money on the indies than what he made in All Elite Wrestling. The Bad Boy exited AEW after his contract expired in May 2022.

At a recent GCW show, Janela pulled off a stunt that got the wrestling world talking. The Bad Boy lit his boot on fire during a deathmatch against Drew Parker before delivering a superkick to his opponent. However, things didn't go accordingly to plan as the fire refused to go out.

Taking to Twitter, one fan criticized the former AEW star for the same, to which he responded by tweeting the following:

"I make more money on the indies now then I did on a wonderful contract, so blow me!"

Check out Joey Janela's tweet below:

Following the inception of AEW in 2019, Janela became one of the inaugural superstars to sign with the company. During his time with the promotion, he competed in memorable matches against Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.

