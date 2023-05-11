Former AEW Tag Team Champions would never be the top team in WWE, says Dutch Mantell 

Dutch Mantell recently commented about the chances of two top AEW stars in WWE.

The two stars in question are the Young Bucks. While the two appeared as enhancement talent in WWE back in 2008, they gained much of their fame outside of the Stamford-based promotion. Their success in the first All In pay-per-view alongside Cody Rhodes inspired the creation of AEW, where they currently serve as Executive Vice Presidents.

While the Young Bucks are certainly talented, Dutch Mantell doesn't think they can make it to the top spot in WWE. In a recent episode of his Storytime podcast, he was asked whether Matt and Nick Jackson could become the biggest tag team in the Stamford-based promotion:

"No, no. They could go, they could go. One thing I'd insist if I book the Young Bucks cut your hair shorter or something. They look like 1991 or whatever. They look so dated with that hair... the Young Bucks aren't big guys, but they do some really good stuff, and they are like 40 years old." (1:41 onwards)

Konnan believes AEW can't afford to lose the Young Bucks to WWE

Given the backstage issues between the Elite and CM Punk in AEW, Konnan thinks the Bucks may be headed out of the company.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran claimed that the Bucks departing the brand would be a big hit to the roster.

“Who knows what problems they’ve had with CM Punk that we don’t know about that they’re like, ‘We can’t work with this guy.’ Because CM Punk does have a history of being toxic, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega don’t. […] The problem is that if you let The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega go and WWE picks them up, that might be something you may not be able to come back from.” [02:45 onwards]

Now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Young Bucks.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use quotes from here, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes