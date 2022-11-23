Former AEW talent reflects on advice Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) gave him during his initial run with promotion (Exclusive)

Former AEW talent Tamilian Vineesh has detailed the time he received some very encouraging advice from wrestling legend Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show in WWE.

Vineesh wrestled a handful of matches for AEW during the time the company was strictly filming content at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this time, Vineesh stepped into the ring with the likes of Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and The Acclaimed, with his appearance against the current AEW Tag Team Champions coming on an episode of Dark: Elevation.

It was after this match with The Acclaimed that Tamilian Vineesh got a piece of friendly advice from one of the men who called his match that night. Here's what he had to say about Paul Wight in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Max Everett:

“[Paul Wight] told me ‘this is how this business is, don’t worry about it, and when you get a chance on Monday just watch it, I did my best to put you over.’ And I was like ‘alright, he’s just saying that to make me feel better.’" [1:46-1:56]

Vineesh did what Wight told him, and was pleasantly surprised to hear that the former Big Show did put him over like he said he would.

"On Monday, it aired on YouTube and I was watching the match. It was me and Baron Black and there I am, they’re beating the s**t out of me. The Big Show and Tony Schiavone are saying ‘Oh this guy Vineesh, what a great guy, he knows the history of professional wrestling, yeah he’s cool’ and I was like ‘wow these guys are really putting me over.’ Even though I’m taking all of these beatings, they didn’t have to do it, but I’m grateful to Paul for doing that.” [1:57-2:26]

You can watch the full interview with Tamilian Vineesh right here:

Paul Wight brought back an iconic gimmick on AEW Dynamite

The Big Show's finest in-ring days might be behind him in 2022, but that doesn't mean he can't have a little bit of fun, which is exactly what he did on a recent episode of Dynamite when he brought back an iconic gimmick.

In an attempt to get into the heads of Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee ahead of their AEW Tag Team Championship match at Full Gear, The Acclaimed acquired the services of none other than Captain Insano to poke fun at Swerve In Our Glory.

The pre-taped segment was designed to reference the 1998 film "The Waterboy," which the Captain Insano character stems from, with Wight reprising the role as the maniacal red, white and blue wrestler. Wight's appearance must have worked, as The Acclaimed successfully defended their gold at Full Gear.

