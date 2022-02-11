Former AEW Women's Champion teases match against WWE Superstar Sasha Banks

Former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose teased a dream match against Sasha Banks on Twitter. Her response came as a reply to The Boss.

Nyla Rose was the second-ever women's champion in AEW. She recently defeated Ruby Soho in a rematch from the TBS Championship tournament. Considering The Runaway's popularity, it was a big win for the former women's champion.

Meanwhile, Sasha Banks continues to be one of the most famous figures in pro wrestling. Her return at the WWE Royal Rumble, although short, was one of the biggest talking points out of the event. She is a multi-time women's champion and seems destined to go down as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Recently, Banks tweeted out that she was a beast, and Nyla Rose, who's called the Native Beast, asked her to prove it.

You can check out the tweets below:

Sasha Banks often tweets about AEW stars

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE Samuray Del Sol Samuray Del Sol

This is not the first time Sasha Banks has spoken about something involving an AEW star. In November of 2021, Tony Khan announced that Samuray del Sol (FKA Kalisto in WWE) would be debuting on Dynamite to take on FTR for the AAA Tag Team Championship.

He is a close friend of the Mandalorian star. She proceeded to tweet out about her friend just like she had done many months before when Bryan Danielson was heavily rumored to debut at the All Out pay-per-view.

The Horsewoman would be a dream signing for any wrestling promotion and if the chance ever arises for Tony Khan to sign her for his company, he should absolutely do it.

