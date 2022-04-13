Former AEW Women's Champion wants a blockbuster dream match with Mickie James

AEW star Nyla Rose has revealed former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James as her dream opponent.

Rose is currently preparing for one of the biggest matches of her career, an AEW Women's Championship bout against Thunder Rosa. The contest is scheduled for the upcoming Battle of the Belts event on April 16th. If the Native Beast wins the championship, she will become the first woman to become a two-time holder of the title.

While speaking on the latest episode of the Battleground Podcast, Rose stated that Mickie is her dream opponent and that she wants to make the match happen for a number of different reasons.

"I would love to — and I've said this before, Mickie James, for a myriad of reasons, like a whole Jericho list of reasons. I would love to have a match one-on-one with her. If that's possible, we can do that. Hey, I'm all for it." said Nyla Rose (H/T Fightful).

The 39-year-old also staked her claim to the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship.

"Whoever is the IMPACT Digital Media Champion, because I feel like I should have that… Hey, b****** can be dudes or females, you know? it doesn't matter. I’ll break him, too." said Nyla Rose (H/T Fightful).

Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Thunder Rosa vs Nyla Rose at AEW Battle of the Belts on April 16th. Thunder Rosa vs Nyla Rose at AEW Battle of the Belts on April 16th. https://t.co/1m6MSez41Q

Mickie James has previously stepped through the "Forbidden Door"

AEW is known for kicking down the "forbidden door" from time to time, involving various promotions in their programming, including IMPACT, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and GCW.

Mickie James isn't afraid to put the "forbidden door" to good use, as she has appeared in promotions like GCW, NWA, and, surprisingly, WWE.

WWE @WWE The door is open for Impact Knockouts World Champion #RoyalRumble The door is open for Impact Knockouts World Champion @MickieJames to punch her ticket to #WrestleMania 2️⃣0️⃣ The door is open for Impact Knockouts World Champion @MickieJames to punch her ticket to #WrestleMania! #RoyalRumble https://t.co/wv1WQXiDeK

In January 2022, the 42-year-old was revealed to be an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match, while still holding the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. This marked the first of potentially many cross-promotional angles WWE could run with companies worldwide.

