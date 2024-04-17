Former AEW Women's World Champion says she may need surgery

A former AEW champion recently talked about their road to recovery so they could finally make their return to the ring. They then disclosed that while they had recovered enough to compete in the ring now, there was still a possibility for surgery that might be needed down the line. This would be Thunder Rosa.

La Mera Mera missed a good amount of time due to injuries, and she had to relinquish her Women's Championship as a result of this. She made her in-ring return back in December after being away from the ring for more than a year. Now, she looks to reclaim the title she never lost.

While appearing on the KiddChris Show, Thunder Rosa talked about how she didn't undergo surgery, and this could happen in the future. She then talked about her injuries.

“I didn’t. I think the possibility of surgery will be probably in the future. There were two things happening at the same time. I had tears on my lower back and I had herniations.”

She then went into detail about her road to recovery, and how with the injuries, this affected some parts of her training, and she needed to make adjustments.

“Before you can do anything, you have to wait for the tears to not be tears. After, that’s when you can do the exercises. It took me about seven to eight months to exercise properly. There are a lot of things I had to change with training and in my life. I was a runner, I can no longer run. You have to pick and choose what you can do. I want to still be at 100% in the ring, so I had to change everything.” [H/T - Fightful]

Toni Storm has harsh words for Thunder Rosa

During her appearance at News 4's Going Ringside, Toni Storm had a few words to say about the person who will challenge her for her title at Dynasty, Thunder Rosa.

She looked back at Rosa's injury and claimed that her hiatus was due to her not being able to handle the pressure of a champion.

"She [Thunder Rose] was injured. She had to leave because she couldn't handle the pressure of being champion. She had a back injury because she was not strong enough to carry this mountain of gold right here." [H/T - Fightful]

Thunder Rosa has had great momentum since her in-ring return, and she has already climbed the ladder to where she now has the chance to reclaim her title.

