Former AEW World Champion angrily walks away on Dynamite

A former AEW World Champion surprisingly walked out in the middle of a confrontation with his rival on Dynamite. The star in question is Hangman Adam Page.

The August 28, 2024 edition of Dynamite emanated from the State Farm Center in Chicago, Illinois, and it featured a slobber-knocker of a match pitting Tomohiro Ishii against Hangman Adam Page. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy defeated The Stone Pitbull after an intense, hard-hitting matchup, securing the victory with a Buckshot Lariat.

Shortly after picking up the win over the NJPW legend, Page would be confronted by his arch-nemesis and former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, who lost his title to Bryan Danielson this past Sunday at All In 2024. The New Flavor called out the Virginia native for his recent conduct and contrasted it with his own success. He alluded to himself as a champion in the eyes of the fans, claiming that Page had failed in his quest to obliterate him from AEW's history.

Swerve's comments prompted The Hangman to fire back and remind Strickland that he has never beaten him clean and without outside interference, which led to Swerve challenging his rival to face him in a Steel Cage match at All Out 2024.

Strickland was not finished, however, as he continued to taunt The Cowboy over the latter's obsession with him, pointing out how he thrived as World Champion, whereas Page's fixation on ruining him has proven detrimental to his own career.

Swerve asked Hangman what kind of a person he intended to be in their upcoming match, but the latter refused to respond, abruptly walking to the back instead.

It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in the steel cage bout between Page and Strickland at All Out 2024.

