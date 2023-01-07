Former AEW World Champion confirms miraculous return to the ring; set to face Jon Moxley in a blockbuster rematch

Jon Moxley will be in action against former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page next week on Dynamite.

The pair met in the second half of last year for the AEW World title held by Jon Moxley. Their match was intense and physical before ending abruptly after Hangman sustained a concussion, rendering him unable to compete. Moxley retained his title via stoppage.

44 days after his injury, Hangman returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion and has pursued a rematch with The Purveyor of Violence since. The issue has been up until this point that Page could not be cleared to compete.

However, the former world champion confirmed tonight on Rampage that he has been cleared to compete and immediately made the challenge for next week's Dynamite.

Later on in the night, the match was announced by Excalibur on commentary. Jon Moxley was in action to open Rampage, and he tag-teamed alongside Bryan Danielson against Top Flight.

He and Bryan staged a beatdown of the high-flyers, who managed to get flurries of offense in but never looked like they would put the Blackpool Combat Club stars away. Bryan could use the momentum as he goes into next week's AEW Dynamite to face Konosuke Takeshita.

Are you excited for Hangman Page versus Jon Moxley II? Let us know in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes