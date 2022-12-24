Former AEW World Champion costs $300,000 for Jon Moxley on Rampage: Holiday Bash

Tonight's episode of AEW Rampage kicked off with a $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal. One of the major teams in the match was Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta representing the Blackpool Combat Club. During the match, Hangman Adam Page interfered and attacked Moxley, thus costing him and his faction the match and the money.

Page and Moxley have been feuding with each other for a few months now. It all began when The Cowboy challenged the then-AEW World Champion for his title. Unexpectedly Hangman suffered a severe concussion during the match and the referee was forced to abruptly stop the match.

Adam Page has been wanting to get his revenge on Moxley ever since. A few weeks ago, Hangman made his surprise return to the promotion and began to brawl with the three-time AEW World Champion. Both have been brawling against each other on a weekly basis.

On tonight's episode, Jon Moxley and Claudio were on the verge of earning victory at the Battle Royal but Page rushed in and attacked Moxley. This allowed Top Flight to eliminate him.

Both stars continued to brawl with each other and security was forced to separate the two. Meanwhile, the match continued in the ring and Top Flight eliminated Claudio to earn the victory and win the prize money.

Hangman Page is still not cleared by the AEW doctors to compete but he still wants to fight the promotion's three-time World Champion despite his injury.

Who would win in a match between Moxley and Hangman Adam Page? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

