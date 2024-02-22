Former AEW World Champion gets checked out by medical team after Dynamite went off the air

A former AEW World Champion has seemingly suffered an injury during the main event of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The former champion mentioned here would be Hangman Adam Page.

The main event featured a trios match between Page, Rob Van Dam, and Hook taking on Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage. In the end, the latter trio won the match after Joe had the Coquina Clutch locked in on RVD, which forced him to fade and lose by submission.

At a point in the match, Hangman Adam Page and the AEW World Champion were in the ring, and the latter was about to execute a Muscle Buster. This was countered by Page, who landed on the mat awkwardly and it did not look to be a smooth landing. Hangman immediately rolled to the outside and clenched his leg.

Hangman Adam Page did not take any further part in-ring for the remainder of the match. After the match concluded, cameras panned to him ringside, but he shooed them away, and he was seen still clenching his ankle.

One fan in attendance claimed that Hangman was seen visibly limping after the cameras were off-air, but he made his way backstage on his own volition.

It remains to be seen how if there was any serious injury, and how bad it could be. This could also impact the title match set to happen at Revolution in under two weeks.

What are your thoughts on this potentially card-altering injury? Let us know in the comments section below.

