Former AEW World Champion haunted by controversial incident; pleads 'not guilty' 

A top AEW star has been accused of seeking help from his powerful allies. He decided to take matters into his own hands to clear his name and pleaded not guilty.
The star, who is also a former AEW World Champion, is Hangman Adam Page. During the April 9, 2025, edition of Dynamite, Renee Paquette was talking about the ongoing prestigious Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament. Just then, "Hangman" Adam Page was seen walking by furiously.
Paquette stopped him and tried to get answers regarding his match in the Owen Hart Cup, which will be against a 'Wild Card.' Adam Page quickly dismissed the conversation and headed straight into Swerve Strickland's locker, confronting his manager, Prince Nana.
The former world champion made it clear to him that he was not involved in The Young Bucks returning and attacking Swerve Strickland at Dynasty. The duo came out earlier in the night and claimed that they attacked Strickland for their close friend, Adam Page, which cost him a chance to reclaim the All Elite Wrestling World Championship.
However, the AEW star dismissed the false accusations. Page also claimed that Swerve Strickland should not interfere in his match next week in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament. While Prince Nana tried to explain something, Adam Page shut him down and left the locker room.
It will be interesting to see how this storyline develops next.