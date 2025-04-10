Former AEW World Champion haunted by controversial incident; pleads 'not guilty' 

A top AEW star has been accused of seeking help from his powerful allies. He decided to take matters into his own hands to clear his name and pleaded not guilty.

The star, who is also a former AEW World Champion, is Hangman Adam Page. During the April 9, 2025, edition of Dynamite, Renee Paquette was talking about the ongoing prestigious Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament. Just then, "Hangman" Adam Page was seen walking by furiously.

Paquette stopped him and tried to get answers regarding his match in the Owen Hart Cup, which will be against a 'Wild Card.' Adam Page quickly dismissed the conversation and headed straight into Swerve Strickland's locker, confronting his manager, Prince Nana.

The former world champion made it clear to him that he was not involved in The Young Bucks returning and attacking Swerve Strickland at Dynasty. The duo came out earlier in the night and claimed that they attacked Strickland for their close friend, Adam Page, which cost him a chance to reclaim the All Elite Wrestling World Championship.

However, the AEW star dismissed the false accusations. Page also claimed that Swerve Strickland should not interfere in his match next week in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament. While Prince Nana tried to explain something, Adam Page shut him down and left the locker room.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline develops next.

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More