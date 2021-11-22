"Its not WWE or nothing"- Former AEW world champion reveals how his match with AJ Styles was a life changer

AEW's Kenny Omega recently opened up about a match he had back in 2006 with WWE superstar AJ Styles. The former AEW world champion revealed how that match was a life changer for his wrestling career.

AEW star Kenny Omega and WWE superstar AJ Styles are considered some of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The duo have had several tag team matches in the past, but the number of times they have squared off in a one-on-one match is very paltry.

However, Kenny Omega still remembers a time back in 2006 when he fought The Phenomenal One in a one-on-one match. This bout between Omega and Styles is little known to the public and it happened in Winnipeg, Canada. The Best Bout Machine was at a crossroads at that time as he was not sure whether to have a career in Wrestling or MMA.

During a recent video posted by Dr. Beau Hightower, Kenny Omega opened up about his match with AJ Styles while he was having his chiropractic adjustment done.

Omega revealed that after his match with AJ, he had a lot more confidence to pursue a career in wrestling. He also added that the bout gave him the realization to consider wrestling promotions other than WWE.

"I had this great match with AJ and at the time I thought like “Wow AJ is the top guy in TNA and If I'm kind of holding my own with a guy that’s that good, then maybe I should give wrestling more of an honest effort now that there’s actually an option again. Like it’s not WWE or nothing. Like Japan’s business was booming, TNA was also somewhat of an option. So I thought maybe I should give it one more try." said Kenny Omega.

Will we ever see a Kenny Omega vs AJ Styles bout in the future?

A showdown between AJ Styles and Kenny Omega is definitely one of the dream matches that every wrestling fan has on their list. However, the two stars are now working on different wrestling promotions. WWE is known as a promotion which is not willing to do any collaboration with other wrestling companies. As a result, a match between the two stars in the near future looks pretty bleak.

Scluse 🇬🇾 @_KingDev_ I need AJ Styles to go to AEW because I NEED to see AJ Styles vs. Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson I need AJ Styles to go to AEW because I NEED to see AJ Styles vs. Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson https://t.co/oVlNBPv8gC

AEW fans expected AJ not to sign a new deal with WWE when his contract was up recently. However, the Phenomenal One decided to continue his stay in Vince McMahon's promotion.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fans will have to wait until Styles' contract expires again to find out whether he will decide to move to AEW or not.

Jeff Hardy teases a reunion with his brother Matt in AEW here

Edited by Ryan K Boman