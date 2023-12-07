Former AEW World Champion makes intriguing comments about The Devil after beer bottle attack on MJF

Following the backstage attack on MJF during the ending of Dynamite this week, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega had something to say about the identity of The Devil.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, MJF was set to team up with Samoa Joe in the main event to take on two of The Devil's henchmen in a tag team match. However, as soon as Joe made his way to the ring, the lights went off, and The Devil appeared on the Titantron.

It was seen later that MJF had been taken out backstage before entering the arena, lying down amid shards of a beer bottle. The ending of the show raised more questions, and fans came up with their theories. Meanwhile, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega commented on the same.

Omega took to X/Twitter to reflect on the ending of Dynamite. He compared the masked attackers to the villains of the popular Power Rangers series.

"Putties attacked Joe and abruptly teleported away. MJF couldn’t help because he was possibly passed out drunk backstage (I saw the bottle). Could this be the work of Rita or perhaps Lord Zedd himself?! I want answers," Omega wrote.

MJF will defend his AEW World Title at the Worlds End PPV

At Full Gear recently, MJF teamed up with Samoa Joe to defend his ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Following the successful defense, Joe reminded Maxwell of his promise of a title opportunity. Hence, MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship was made official for the upcoming Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

Moreover, The Devil and his henchmen regularly interfere in the ongoing story. Therefore, fans could expect the devil's identity to be revealed at the event.

It remains to be seen what goes down in the world title match at Worlds End in MJF's hometown, Long Island.

