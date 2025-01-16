Former AEW World Champion makes shocking return on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

A former AEW World Champion made their long-awaited return moments ago on Dynamite after six months. They made an instant impact, coming to the aid of a popular star and taking out all the members of a top faction.

Samoa Joe had a great first half of 2024 before his brief hiatus from AEW. Before this, he was affiliated with HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata, and the trio was feuding with Chris Jericho and the Learning Tree. The Nueve took him out in July and has not seen him since.

Tonight, the Cold Hearted Handsome Devil faced Christian Cage. The former had Shibata by his side, and the veteran had his "sons" in his corner.

It was a close match between both men, but The Patriarchy played a big role in keeping things going in their 'father's' favor. It seemed as if Cage was about to tap out to Hook at one point, but Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian broke the hold, cutting the match short.

This began a three-on-one assault on them. To even out the odds, Samoa Joe made a thunderous return to AEW and took out all members of the faction.

This was a sign that things were far from over. The numbers are equal in this feud, and a trios match may be coming soon.

