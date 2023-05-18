Former AEW World Champion makes stunning return to close out Dynamite

In a stunning turn of events, former AEW World Champion Hangman Page has made a triumphant return by saving The Elite to close out Dynamite.

During Dynamite, Don Callis tried to justify his betrayal of Kenny Omega from last week, but chaos erupted when the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite began brawling.

Earlier on Dynamite, Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club targeted The Young Bucks, leaving Kenny Omega seemingly alone. The Cleaner interrupted Callis's promo, questioning his alliance with the Blackpool Combat Club.

As The Young Bucks arrived with weapons, Moxley, Danielson, Castagnoli, and Yuta held off Omega's rage. The biggest shock came when Hangman Page made his long-awaited return, standing with his former allies.

In a powerful moment, they reunited to face their common enemy. Page declared that The Elite, including himself, The Bucks, and Omega, represent the heart and soul of AEW. Page announced the thrilling Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing to settle their differences with the Blackpool Combat Club.

The return of Adam Page and the resurgence of The Elite have sparked a new excitement in AEW, ensuring that Double or Nothing will be an unforgettable event for wrestling enthusiasts worldwide.

