Former AEW World Champion references suspended stars during intense promo against Jon Moxley on Dynamite

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Oct 13, 2022 07:58 AM IST
Jon Moxley was left speechless this week!
Hangman Adam Page cut an epic promo against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite tonight, ahead of their title match next week.

The Purveyor of Violence opened up the segment by sharing the problems that came with being the World Champion. He then turned his attention to his upcoming challenger, prompting Hangman Page to join him in the ring.

"I don't think you've got it in your guts to pull the trigger." @JonMoxley doubts #Hangman @theadampage has what it takes to get the gold once again.Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! https://t.co/qTQujTe1PL

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy seemingly had enough of the games, as he went on to deliver a fiery monologue about his place in AEW. Although Hangman conceded that he respected Moxley, he also stated that he was not pleased with being called a "kid".

MJF was also spotted watching the segment while flaunting his casino chip, indicating that he was waiting for an opportunity to challenge for the World Title as well.

Furthermore, Page seemingly referenced the absence of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks as he stated that his "old friends just disappeared".

Cowboy S**t indeed.#Hangman @theadampage knows what he has to do next week in Cincinnati! It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! https://t.co/aJQEh7Nisn

Hangman ended his heated promo by vowing to become the next World Champion, leaving the BCC member speechless.

He is scheduled to take on Moxley next week, as the latter will defend his title. It remains to be seen if he will be able to defeat the AEW Champion.

Do you think Hangman Page can take down Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Neda Ali
