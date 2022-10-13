Former AEW World Champion references suspended stars during intense promo against Jon Moxley on Dynamite

Hangman Adam Page cut an epic promo against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite tonight, ahead of their title match next week.

The Purveyor of Violence opened up the segment by sharing the problems that came with being the World Champion. He then turned his attention to his upcoming challenger, prompting Hangman Page to join him in the ring.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy seemingly had enough of the games, as he went on to deliver a fiery monologue about his place in AEW. Although Hangman conceded that he respected Moxley, he also stated that he was not pleased with being called a "kid".

MJF was also spotted watching the segment while flaunting his casino chip, indicating that he was waiting for an opportunity to challenge for the World Title as well.

Furthermore, Page seemingly referenced the absence of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks as he stated that his "old friends just disappeared".

Hangman ended his heated promo by vowing to become the next World Champion, leaving the BCC member speechless.

He is scheduled to take on Moxley next week, as the latter will defend his title. It remains to be seen if he will be able to defeat the AEW Champion.

