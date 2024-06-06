  • home icon
Former AEW World Champion returns to Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jun 06, 2024 00:54 GMT
The AEW World Championship is the promotion
The AEW World Championship is the promotion's top prize

A former world champion made his return on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite for the first time in five months. Tonight, he opened the show and had a lot to say, calling out several big names in the process. This would be MJF, who has not been seen since the Worlds End pay-per-view in December.

MJF began by talking about how some names on the roster have been making bold claims in his absence. He first fired shots at a certain Rainmaker, making fun of his lack of a physique. He then called out the current AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland, making fun of how his own faction turned on him and even made some comments about his public speaking skills.

The Salt of the Earth then talked about Will Ospreay, the star who has arguably had the biggest momentum in AEW and has been calling himself the best in the world. MJF then claimed that he was still the greatest there, and he had the wrestling resume to show for it.

A part of his promo can be seen below:

It's safe to say at this point that The Long Island native looks to remind people who he is, seeing as several stars have been trying to write him off from the top of the mountain. It remains to be seen who he goes after first.

