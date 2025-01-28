Former AEW World Champion suddenly deletes Instagram account

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page recently deleted his Instagram account. It was a sudden, out-of-the-blue move, and nobody knew the reason for his decision.

The 33-year-old star had an intense rivalry with his longtime nemesis, Switchblade Jay White, in the past few months. The wrestling community also saw him go after Jon Moxley's World Championship at Worlds End in a four-way match also featuring Orange Cassidy and White. But he wasn't successful in his attempt.

His recent storyline saw him engage in a brief feud with All Elite Wrestling's Head of Talent Relations, Christopher Daniels, culminating in the latter returning to the squared circle.

A wrestling fan page on X/Twitter named Drainmaker recently alerted the wrestling world that Hangman Page had deleted his Instagram account. He had also changed his bio on X and informed the fans that he was no longer on the social media platform, which he believes is full of fascism.

Moreover, a simple Google search will let you know that he's also removed himself from the X/Twitter platform. He's now only active on BlueSky and Spotify.

Drew McIntyre on AEW merch?

All Elite Wrestling recently released new merch for Hangman Page on its official online shop. The fresh collection consisted of printed t-shirts featuring the former AEW World Tag Team Champion's face.

However, the graphics on the clothing didn't look like the All Elite star, instead they bore a close resemblance to WWE star Drew McIntyre. This topic instantly became a subject of gossip and mockery on social media platforms.

The wrestling fanatics pointed out that Page's graphics on his new merch t-shirts look nothing like him but very much like The Scottish Warrior. Some fans even joked about WWE filing a gimmick infringement lawsuit against Tony Khan's promotion for using McIntyre's face on their merchandise.

