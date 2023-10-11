Former AEW World Champion suffers defeat for the second time in under 10 days

A former AEW World Champion suffered defeat in his second consecutive singles match against MJF's next challenger for the world title, Jay White, on the Dynamite Title Tuesday episode.

The former AEW World champion in question is Hangman Adam Page. This Tuesday, on the special episode of Dynamite, Hangman Page was scheduled to square off against the man who is set to challenge MJF for the World Title at the Full Gear PPV, Jay White.

The two faced each other for the first time ever under the roof of the All Elite promotion. It was a decent back-and-forth encounter as expected from two incredibly talented individuals. In the end, White managed to prevail over The Elite member, maintaining his momentum until the World Title match against MJF.

Following the match, AEW world champion, MJF came out to confront Bullet Club Gold, and demand his stolen title belt back from Jay White. Maxwell also explained what the World Title means to him, and vowed to defeat Jay at the upcoming Full Gear PPV.

Expand Tweet

However, Juice Robinson threatened Max with a quarter, referring to an infamous hate crime. It remains to be seen whether The Devil manages to exact revenge on Switchblade, or loses his title.