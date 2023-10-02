Former AEW World Champion suffers his first singles loss in 7 months at WrestleDream 2023

A hometown boy managed to emerge victorious over the former AEW World Champion at the WrestleDream PPV in Seattle, handing him his first-ever singles loss in over 7 months.

The former AEW World Champion in question is Hangman Adam Page. Hangman has an impressive win/loss record in the span of his AEW career. As a matter of fact, he is one of the most successful competitors in company history when it comes to singles competition. Furthermore, he is also a former World Champion.

Hangman was all set to square off against his current rival, Swerve Strickland at the WrestleDream PPV. The match was a culmination of the animosity between Hangman and The Mogul Embassy over the past few weeks, in which The Young Bucks also got involved.

During the entire match, Hangman was at the receiving end of a hostile reaction from the Seattle crowd, as Swerve was the hometown guy. Amid the immense crowd reactions, the two battled it out in one of the best matches in their respective careers. In the end, Swerve managed to emerge victorious in his hometown.

This also marked the first loss for Hangman Page since February this past year. Page's last singles loss was against Jon Moxley. It remains to be seen what's next for Hangman.