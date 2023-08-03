Former AEW World Champion teases Collision debut

Former AEW World Champion has set the wrestling world abuzz with his recent tease of a potential debut on Collision. The star in question is none other than Kenny Omega.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, The Elite faced Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh. The match was a roller-coaster of action with impressive moves and stunning teamwork from both factions.

The climax saw an incredible Double whip from The Young Bucks, followed by a series of Superkick Party on Lethal and Jarrett. Ultimately, The Elite emerged victorious with a pinfall victory as Kenny Omega executed his signature move, the One-Winged Angel on Jay Lethal.

But the real excitement came after the match when Omega grabbed the mic and hinted at a possible appearance on Collision, a show that features former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

The history between Punk and The Elite dates back to a brawl-out incident last year, making this tease even more exciting.

Currently, The Elite and Punk are on separate brands, with The Elite on Dynamite and Punk on Collision. The Cleaner's tease of a potential debut on Collision has ignited anticipation and excitement among fans.

Are you hoping to see a potential showdown between The Elite and CM Punk on AEW Collision? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.