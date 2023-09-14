Former AEW World Champion uses Rey Mysterio's 619 on Dynamite

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio is popular around the world. So, it should not come as a surprise that his presence is felt even in AEW.

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page paid homage to the WWE Hall of Famer when he used his signature move, the 619, in his match against Brian Cage on Dynamite.

Hangman threw Cage onto the middle ropes in typical Rey Mysterio fashion and then got the crowd going with the hand movement. While the execution of the move was not perfect, he did manage to hit it.

Expand Tweet

After the move, a shocked Page looked to the camera and said, "Ain’t done that before." He went on to beat Brian Cage in convincing fashion.

After the match, Page was confronted by Swerve Strickland, and a challenge was laid for a match at AEW WrestleDream on October 1.

Hangman Adam Page has not been involved in a major feud for a long time now. His current one with Swerve Strickland will make sure he gets more time on the mic and in the ring, which should be great for the company on the whole.

What do you think of Hangman Adam Page using Rey Mysterio's move? Sound off in the comments below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.