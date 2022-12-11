Former AEW World Tag-Team Champions seemingly break up at ROH Final Battle 2022

Former AEW Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are seemingly at the end of their run as a faction, by looking at their actions at ROH Final Battle.

Swerve in Our Glory went up against the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey, known as Shane Taylor Promotions. While Griffey started off the match against Strickland, the real fighting started when Shane was tagged into the bout.

While the match seemed quite balanced, Strickland and Keith Lee seemed to struggle to keep up later on. At one point, the Limitless One also accidentally hit his own partner. This prompted Swerve to walk out of the arena, leaving Keith to fend for himself.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Swerve Strickland walked out on Keith Lee after he was inadvertently hit with a forearm. Keith Lee beats his former tag partner Shane Taylor, and JD Griffey in a match that the crowd was incredibly hot for. Let’s get on with that Keith Lee, and Swerve feud now #ROHFinalBattle Swerve Strickland walked out on Keith Lee after he was inadvertently hit with a forearm. Keith Lee beats his former tag partner Shane Taylor, and JD Griffey in a match that the crowd was incredibly hot for. Let’s get on with that Keith Lee, and Swerve feud now #ROHFinalBattle

The team had been on thin ice for quite a while now. Strickland's sadistic behavior had previously reached a boiling point at AEW Full Gear, where he tried to provoke Keith to use pliers during a title match against the Acclaimed. Despite the temptation, the Limitless One refused to use unfair means, instead walking out on his partner.

This week at the ROH Final Battle, Swerve Strickland returned the favor. Unlike Swerve, however, Keith Lee managed to win despite being outnumbered. Does this mean that Swerve In Our Glory is no longer a team? Only time will tell.

Do you think Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee should go their separate ways after what happened at ROH Final Battle? Sound off in the comments below!

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes