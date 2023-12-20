Former AEW and WWE Superstar teases return to Tony Khan’s promotion after 6 years

A former AEW star has spoken candidly about seeing himself back with their sister promotion, six years after wrestling his last match under their umbrella. That star is the ever-charismatic and high flyer, Lio Rush.

Before gaining prominence as WWE's hype man, and a brief stint in AEW, Rush built the foundations of his wrestling career in Ring of Honor in 2015. Moreover, he was on a roster filled with stars like Adam Cole, Kevin Kelly, and Jay Lethal.

During a recent interview with WrestlePurists, Lio reflected on his tenure in ROH, and stated he could see himself back as a part of the promotion.

"When I hear ‘Ring of Honor’, it always reminds me of me being such a hungry wrestler, because during that time period of 2015, 2016, that roster was insane and me coming in, being as young as I was, and being able to wrestle some of those guys, like The Young Bucks, like Adam Cole, Jay Lethal, teaming with Jay White, it was amazing… And I can see myself there. It would be pretty cool. I think it would almost be like a little fresh start, but with some history, and I think it’ll be some cool history that a lot of people really didn’t know. So, yeah, I could see myself being back in Ring of Honor," Rush said. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Former AEW star picks Roman Reigns and multiple top stars as dream opponents in 2024

Lio Rush looks forward to having big plans for the year 2024. He took to X to drop his wishlist of dream opponents for the upcoming year, naming top stars like Randy Orton, CM Punk, and even the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Furthermore, he also included AEW stars like Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in his list of dream encounters.

"If you see 'em, tag 'em! Let’s get to work in 2024 #FreeAgent #LioRush Bookings [email protected] Graphic design made by @GFXbyDesign," tweeted @IamLioRush."

