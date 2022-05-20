"Destroyed everyone's pick" - Former Bullet Club member sends a message to AEW President Tony Khan after pinning champion

Former Bullet Club star and current Chaos member Robbie Eagles has sent a message to AEW President Tony Khan.

During NJPW's ongoing Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament, The Sniper of the Skies pinned Wheeler Yuta in their clash. After the win, the Australian star called for a shot at the ROH Pure Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Eagles sent a message to Tony Khan, writing that he pinned one of his champions, who seemed to be a favorite heading into the BOSJ. The former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion wrote:

Ahem, paging @AEW/ @ringofhonor/ @TonyKhan...telegram from Japan says I just pinned one of your champs & for sure destroyed everyone's pick for the first round in #BOSJ29. You know what to do, feel free to DM here.

Robbie Eagles wants a shot at the ROH Pure Championship and is willing to compete in AEW or ROH

After securing a huge win over Yuta, Robbie Eagles also sent a bold message to the Blackpool Combat Club member. The Aussie begain his post-match backstage interview by saying:

"The internet, you're going wild for Wheeler Yuta. You're going wild for Wheeler Yuta during my press conference speech. You guys were picking your AEW boy, but guess who shot down the Blackpool Combat Club representative?"

Eagles further mentioned that he has a visa for the US. In stating so, the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion has made his case clear, adding:

"I pinned Wheeler Yuta, ROH Pure Champion, opening round, what does that mean? I have a visa for the USA. Tony Khan, Ring of Honor, AEW, I don't care. But I think I earned a title opportunity, huh?"

