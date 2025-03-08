Former champion addresses AEW return after recent split: "That is a mystery"

A former AEW champion has addressed his return after a split that he went through recently. He kept the fans guessing and said that it was going to be a mystery.

Ad

Anthony Bowens was a key part of the Acclaimed faction for a long time in the company, and he was ably joined by Max Caster and Billy Gunn. However, after being together for a considerable amount of time and also winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship, they split a few months back, much to the disappointment of the fans.

Bowens has been missing in action since then. However, he was spotted at the red carpet event for the Queen of the Ring movie, where he was interviewed by Denise Salcedo. She asked him when he would return to the ring, and he said:

Ad

Trending

“All I can say is that you are looking at the 'Pride of Professional Wrestling,' AEW's resident Five-Tool 'Player.' When I come back, when I show up, that is a mystery. I know when the perfect time is, and you just have to stay tuned. You gotta tune into Dynamite, tune into Collision, tune into the pay-per-views. You never know when the 'Five-Tool Player' is gonna show up.” [H/T Fightful]

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

Max Caster reveals why he turned on AEW star Anthony Bowens

It was all going well for the Acclaimed a few months back. That was until Max Caster decided that he wanted to go separate ways, and that meant splitting up the faction.

On a recent episode of AEW Collision, he laid out his reasons for forcing the group to split.

Ad

“Yeah, The Acclaimed is done. I'm just trying to grow as a person, and Anthony Bowens and Bill Gunn, they're not ready to grow, but everybody's at different stages of their lives, and you gotta understand that, but I knew that going into this speech today. Anthony Bowens is my best friend for life, and I know he's hard-headed, but ever since he started listening to Billy Gunn he's been a real stubborn guy, and I have been, too,” he said.

It will be interesting to see what will come next regarding the former tag team champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback