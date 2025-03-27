Former champion applauds action taken against AEW star

A former AEW champion seemed happy after a star was attacked on tonight's episode of Dynamite. Former World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed split a few weeks ago. Max Caster's annoying habits led his teammate, Anthony Bowens, to leave him. He was recently ambushed by Samoa Joe.

The Best Wrestler Alive has been occasionally pestering many stars in the company. After parting ways with Anthony Bowens, Caster has issued open challenges and has been squashed six times. Meanwhile, his teammate has been on hiatus for several weeks.

Former World Champion Samoa Joe has formed a group called The Opps, which includes Katsuyori Shibata and Hook. The trio has been taking on different factions week after week. Recently, the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil defeated the self-proclaimed Best Wrestler Alive. Tonight on Dynamite, The Opps once again interacted with Max Caster.

While the Platinum star advised Top Flight and AR Fox to 'go solo,’ Joe choked him out. Later, former World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens took to X/Twitter and praised The Opps for taking down Max Caster.

"The Lads and Opps doing the Lord’s work #AEWDynamite," he wrote.

While Anthony Bowens has been reacting on social media, it will be interesting to see when he confronts The Best Wrestler Alive.

