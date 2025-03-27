Former champion applauds action taken against AEW star

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Mar 27, 2025 04:06 GMT
An AEW star was brutally attacked on Dynamite [Image Credit: AEW
An AEW star was brutally attacked on Dynamite [Image Credit: AEW's X handle]

A former AEW champion seemed happy after a star was attacked on tonight's episode of Dynamite. Former World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed split a few weeks ago. Max Caster's annoying habits led his teammate, Anthony Bowens, to leave him. He was recently ambushed by Samoa Joe.

Ad

The Best Wrestler Alive has been occasionally pestering many stars in the company. After parting ways with Anthony Bowens, Caster has issued open challenges and has been squashed six times. Meanwhile, his teammate has been on hiatus for several weeks.

Former World Champion Samoa Joe has formed a group called The Opps, which includes Katsuyori Shibata and Hook. The trio has been taking on different factions week after week. Recently, the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil defeated the self-proclaimed Best Wrestler Alive. Tonight on Dynamite, The Opps once again interacted with Max Caster.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While the Platinum star advised Top Flight and AR Fox to 'go solo,’ Joe choked him out. Later, former World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens took to X/Twitter and praised The Opps for taking down Max Caster.

"The Lads and Opps doing the Lord’s work #AEWDynamite," he wrote.

While Anthony Bowens has been reacting on social media, it will be interesting to see when he confronts The Best Wrestler Alive.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी