Former champion broke his hand at AEW All In - Report

A top AEW faction member reportedly suffered an injury at All In, and is expected to be out of action for the next few weeks.

AEW All In just went down, with more than 81K people in attendance at the Wembley Stadium in London. The show delivered and how, with almost every match on the card living up to the hype. Furthermore, the competitors on the card gave the show their best in order to make it memorable.

However, not everything went according to plan. According to PWInsider, House of Black faction member Brody King broke his hand during his match at the Wembley show. He could be out of action for the next few weeks as he begins his road to recovery.

Brody King competed in the Trios title match alongside Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black from House of Black, against the team of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed, alongside a returning Billy Gunn. In the end, Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed managed to capture the title.

Tony Khan reflected on the incredible success of AEW All In

There is no denying that the Wembley event would go down in history as one of the biggest wrestling shows of all time. Well, that's how the company CEO and President, Tony Khan felt, as he said the following in the post-show media scrum:

“‘AEW: All In London’ marked a monumental achievement, and showed the world that AEW is not only here to stay, but also a formidable force worldwide. Most importantly, we thank AEW’s incredibly loyal fans, many of whom travelled to London from around the world to be part of the event, and have been with us from the beginning. We celebrate this long-awaited moment with all of you and look forward to our return to Wembley Stadium in 2024, where we will once again make history.” [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

It was a watershed moment in the promotion's history and will act as a springboard for AEW to scale greater heights.

