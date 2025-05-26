Former champion passes out at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 after brutal match

A young AEW star goes unconscious in the middle of the ring at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness took on FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been trying to destroy everything for the past few weeks that comes their way. The duo took out Cope at Dynasty and decided to go after their former ally.

The Dragon Slayer, one of the most up-and-rising stars of AEW, allied with the former AEW World Tag Team Champions earlier in 2025. However, their dynamic changed when FTR turned heel. The Red Death tried to tame them when they crossed paths, but was constantly outnumbered. He then approached Nigel McGuinness for his help.

On tonight's Double or Nothing, Nigel and Daniel battled FTR in a thrilling contest. The hard-hitting match saw Stokely disrupt Daniel's momentum repeatedly. Despite a great effort from the babyface duo, Dax and Cash stood tall in the squared circle. In the climax, Harwood puts a sharpshooter on the former TNT Champion. Garcia couldn't counter the move and passed out.

It will be interesting to see how well Nigel and Daniel take revenge on the former World Tag Team Champions in the future.

