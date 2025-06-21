  • home icon
  Former champion provides a massive update amid AEW absence

Former champion provides a massive update amid AEW absence

By N.S Walia
Published Jun 21, 2025 01:15 GMT
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's X)
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's X)

The AEW landscape has not seen a highly remarkable tag team on their television programming for a while. Amid their extended hiatus, one of the members provided an update when asked about their absence.

The star, who is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion, is Austin Gunn. He and his brother, Colten, became a formidable team in the company, taking forward the legacy of their legendary father, Billy Gunn. The duo was a regular fixture on AEW TV until February 2025 and has not been seen since.

Moreover, a report last month suggested that The Gunns had re-signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2023 and are still under contract. When a fan asked if either of the talented duo was injured, Austin Gunn had a simple one-word response.

"Nope!"

AEW star Austin Gunn congratulated his father, Billy Gunn, for accomplishing a huge personal milestone

WWE legend and father of the Gunns tag team, Billy Gunn, has been one of the more accomplished wrestling stars of all time. He initially aligned with his sons on AEW programming, but later joined Anthony Bowens and Max Caster's Acclaimed until the team disbanded in January 2025.

Since then, Billy Gunn has also been absent from the company. Meanwhile, he achieved a significant milestone in his personal life. The former WWE Tag Team Champion had been sober for an impressive 14 years and was congratulated by Austin for his dedication while showering love for his father.

"Happy 14th year sober, so proud of the father you are & continue to be. Thank you for being such an inspiration to not only your family, but to everyone outside of it, love you!!" Austin wrote.

Despite the Gunns' esteemed legacy, which started with Billy Gunn and has continued with his sons, their absence has been a void in the tag team division.

It remains to be seen when they will return and find their footing in All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by Harish Raj S
