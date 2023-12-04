Former champion reacts to CM Punk ignoring his turbulent AEW run during WWE RAW return promo

A former champion in AEW commented on CM Punk's promo on RAW last week following his WWE return and explained why he didn't mention his past in AEW.

The former champion in question is Thunder Rosa. Following his blockbuster return at the Survivor Series premium live event in his hometown of Chicago, CM Punk made his first appearance on RAW last week after nearly a decade. In the promo, the Second City Saint thanked the fans for their continued support while he was gone.

Furthermore, Punk also called the Stamford-based promotion his "home" and mentioned his wife, AJ Lee, as well. However, Punk didn't touch on the drama that went down between him and AEW earlier this year, nor did he reference it. Fans were also disappointed that there was no reference or mention.

The former AEW Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa, also commented on Punk's promo. Speaking on Busted Open Radio recently, here is what Rosa said:

"I saw that so many people were very disappointed because they were expecting that [Punk] was going to come out and be like, 'Let's burn this place down,' and he didn't. [People thought] that he was going to critique everything. Instead, I think he was very sincere about him feeling the way that he felt. He felt that he has this second opportunity at his new home, and that he's trying to heal."

She further added:

"He's really trying to move on from some of the regrettable incidents that happened prior to this. And I think that people need to understand this and they need to understand that he's going to move on from this; he's not going to talk about it. He didn't talk about it. That's what the promo was. It's like, 'I am not going to talk about the past. I'm going to talk about the present, and I'm going to talk about the future.'" [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

CM Punk is scheduled to appear on SmackDown this week

Following his first promo segment in nearly 10 years after his WWE return on RAW last week, CM Punk's next scheduled appearance has been announced. The Best in the World will be on SmackDown this Friday.

Expand Tweet

This will be Punk's first SmackDown appearance in nearly a decade, and some exciting confrontations are expected. Henceforth, only time will tell what Punk has to offer this Friday and what Triple H has in store for him upon his return.