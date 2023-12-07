Former champion reacts to unexpected AEW return after 238 days

Former AEW Women's World Champion, who has been out of action for over eight months, finally made her TV return on the most recent episode of Dynamite and has a message for everyone amid the return.

The former champion in question is the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion, Riho. The Japanese star has been a cornerstone in the All Elite women's division ever since the company's inception, as she made way for the up-and-coming female talent to showcase their abilities in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, Riho was out of action for more than 200 days after her last televised appearance in April earlier this year. Nonetheless, she is finally back to where she belongs. On Dynamite this week, the AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, defeated Skye Blue. After the match, Riho made her surprising return.

Storm proceeded to attack Riho, but she was quick and threw Toni out of the ring with a dropkick. It was also a potential tease for a future feud between Storm and Riho for the Women's World Title in the future. Following her return, Riho shared a picture on her Instagram Story writing, "I'm back" along with it.

Former AEW Women's World Champion on her first World title win

As mentioned earlier, Riho was the first ever AEW Women's World Champion. She captured the title at the Double or Nothing 2019 PPV. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda last year, Riho recalled her first title win:

"Yes, it was the biggest crowd that I have performed for. However, all of the wrestlers were from Japan so thankfully, it was the same style that I’m used to, that I’m comfortable with. The only difference is that I was performing in front of 20000 people. That gave me the feeling that everything I’ve done until now was for something. That it accomplished something."

The Japanese star has returned to grace the All Elite women's division again. Only time will tell what creatives have in store for her upon her return.

