  • AEW
  Former champion's AEW losing streak finally ends after 260 days

Former champion's AEW losing streak finally ends after 260 days

By Sujay
Published Aug 01, 2025 02:11 GMT
AEW Collision saw the end of a losing streak. (Image credits: allelitewrestling.com)
AEW Collision saw the end of a losing streak. (Image credits: allelitewrestling.com)

Tonight's edition of AEW Collision saw a former champion finally break his losing streak after 260 days. This came in the most hilarious and uncanny circumstances, and the fans no doubt had a big laugh out of it.

Max Caster has been on a long losing streak for a long time, but he finally managed to break it in the most interesting way. His last win came when he was with The Acclaimed in a tag team match against Rush and The Beast Mortos on November 14, 2024.

On AEW Collision this week, he took on Rush in a match where if he survived five minutes without being pinned, he would win. The bout started off well, with Rush absolutely demolishing him from the get-go.

In the midst of all this, he was not paying attention to the clock. In a rather surprising turn of events, the fans started cheering for Max. The time was ticking, however, and Rush did not pay heed to it. As he tried to take Caster out, the bell suddenly rang, signaling that Rush had lost the match because the five minutes were up.

This meant that the former AEW World Tag Team Champion finally broke out of his losing streak.

Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Neda Ali
bell-icon Manage notifications