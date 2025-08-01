Former champion's AEW losing streak finally ends after 260 days

Tonight's edition of AEW Collision saw a former champion finally break his losing streak after 260 days. This came in the most hilarious and uncanny circumstances, and the fans no doubt had a big laugh out of it.Max Caster has been on a long losing streak for a long time, but he finally managed to break it in the most interesting way. His last win came when he was with The Acclaimed in a tag team match against Rush and The Beast Mortos on November 14, 2024.On AEW Collision this week, he took on Rush in a match where if he survived five minutes without being pinned, he would win. The bout started off well, with Rush absolutely demolishing him from the get-go.In the midst of all this, he was not paying attention to the clock. In a rather surprising turn of events, the fans started cheering for Max. The time was ticking, however, and Rush did not pay heed to it. As he tried to take Caster out, the bell suddenly rang, signaling that Rush had lost the match because the five minutes were up.This meant that the former AEW World Tag Team Champion finally broke out of his losing streak.