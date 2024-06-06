Former champion sends a message for Kris Statlander after she slaps male AEW star

Kris Statlander slapped a male AEW star on Dynamite this week. She has now received a message from a former champion.

Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander grew close as friends for the past several months. Despite being a former TBS Champion herself, Statlander stood by Nightingale's side when she was champion. However, all that changed at AEW Double or Nothing when Nightingale lost the title to Mercedes Mone.

Statlander viciously assaulted Nightingale and turned heel in the process. She continued her heelish ways this week on Dynamite when she slapped Orange Cassidy, someone who she has been very close to in recent months.

Nightingale came out to confront Statlander but she ran away. The former TBS Champion took to social media to send a message to her former friend. She shared a picture with the words, "if you ever feel safe just know I'm out there."

"This is a message for @StokelyHathaway & @callmekrisstat," Nightingale captioned the post.

You can check out her tweet below:

Kris Statlander explained why she ended her friendship with Orange Cassidy

Kris Statlander has been good friends with Orange Cassidy for the past couple of years. She even teamed up with Best Friends on multiple occasions. However, she seemingly cut ties with Orange after slapping him on Dynamite.

During a backstage interview after Dynamite, Statlander explained that she ended her friendship with Orange because he was never there for her. She went on to list all the times she had been there for Cassidy and how he had never returned the favor.

"Why? You wanna know why? 2021. My first major injury. I came back in the Arcade Anarchy match for Orange. My second major injury, a month after my surgery, I flew internationally to be there for Orange when he won his first-ever title here at AEW. When he lost that title, I made sure I was there to carry his bloody and sweaty body up that ramp with his chest, and his head held high because I was so proud of the work that he did, and I wanted him to be proud of it, too. But when I lost my title when I went on a streak of losing matches when everyone was turning on me, where were you, Orange? All I ever wanted, Orange, was to be your best friend. But you, you were never mine," said Statlander.

You can check out her comments in the tweet below:

It looks like this Kris Statlander is set to embrace her dark side which could lead to a personal feud with Willow Nightingale in the coming weeks.

