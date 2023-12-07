Former champion surprisingly returns to AEW Dynamite

On AEW Dynamite tonight, a certain former AEW World Champion just returned for the first time since Full Gear. The man in question is Hangman Adam Page.

At Full Gear, Hangman took on Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death Match. This was the peak of their feud, as both aimed to dish out pain in a match without any restrictions. This was also the second installment of their rivalry, following their match at WrestleDream.

Tonight, Page was interviewed by Renee Paquette in his first appearance since his loss to Swerve. He acknowledged that the former WWE Superstar bested him and gave credit where it was due.

However, it seems that the former AEW World Champion may not be done with the leader of the Mogul Embassy. He claimed he knew what Strickland wanted the most and would do everything he could to prevent this from being given to him.

He could have been talking about championship gold, and considering how Swerve is in the Continental Classic and is on a roll, it will be interesting to see whether Hangman decides to make a move when the tournament is at its peak.

