Former champion takes a shot at fans following Wardlow's TNT Championship victory on AEW Dynamite

Following Wardlow's coronation as the new AEW TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara hit out at fans on social media.
Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Mr. Mayhem decimated former champion Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight via his Powerbomb Symphony. This is the former's first singles championship since joining AEW on November 13, 2019.
Meanwhile, Guevara was a three-time TNT Champion of his own, defeating the likes of Miro, Cody Rhodes, and Scorpio Sky. He lost the title back to Sky in a Ladder Match on April 27 episode of Dynamite.
Taking to Twitter, The Spanish God sounded off against the fans by calling them "fickle" and wondered if they would turn on Wardlow and for how long.
"Now that he won the title lets see how long until you fickle fans turn on him too," Guevara tweeted.
Check out Sammy's tweet below:
Guevara previously tweeted that he could now challenge for the TNT Title since Sky is no longer champion.
What were fans' reactions following AEW star Sammy Guevara's spicy statement?
Following The Spanish God's jibe, fans immediately jumped in to share their thoughts.
One fan stated that he didn't turn on Sammy Guevara. Instead, he just didn't like his storyline. Nevertheless, he still expressed his appreciation for Guevara.
Meanwhile, this fan thought Guevara was forced on the fans and that nobody cared about his romance with Conti. He also said that Wardlow was deserving of the TNT Title and not him.
Meanwhile, one fan noted the similarities between Wardlow and Guevara's ascension - fan support. However, he differentiated that, unlike The Spanish God, Mr. Mayhem would never involve his personal life.
Interestingly, this fan came to the defense of The Spanish God, saying his storyline just got messed up.
Lastly, this fan only stated that Mr. Mayhem would bring credibility back to the TNT Championship.
For now, Wardlow doesn't have an official challenger for his newly-won title. Fans will have to watch AEW Dynamite this upcoming Wednesday to see if Guevara will vie for the TNT Title once again.
