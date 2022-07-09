Former champion takes a shot at fans following Wardlow's TNT Championship victory on AEW Dynamite

Following Wardlow's coronation as the new AEW TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara hit out at fans on social media.

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Mr. Mayhem decimated former champion Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight via his Powerbomb Symphony. This is the former's first singles championship since joining AEW on November 13, 2019.

Meanwhile, Guevara was a three-time TNT Champion of his own, defeating the likes of Miro, Cody Rhodes, and Scorpio Sky. He lost the title back to Sky in a Ladder Match on April 27 episode of Dynamite.

Taking to Twitter, The Spanish God sounded off against the fans by calling them "fickle" and wondered if they would turn on Wardlow and for how long.

"Now that he won the title lets see how long until you fickle fans turn on him too," Guevara tweeted.

Check out Sammy's tweet below:

sammy guevara @sammyguevara Now that he won the title lets see how long until you fickle fans turn on him too Now that he won the title lets see how long until you fickle fans turn on him too

Guevara previously tweeted that he could now challenge for the TNT Title since Sky is no longer champion.

What were fans' reactions following AEW star Sammy Guevara's spicy statement?

Following The Spanish God's jibe, fans immediately jumped in to share their thoughts.

One fan stated that he didn't turn on Sammy Guevara. Instead, he just didn't like his storyline. Nevertheless, he still expressed his appreciation for Guevara.

Kid Named Brock @hollontheheel @sammyguevara I didn’t turn on you, I just didn’t like the storyline. But I also didn’t go bash you on the storyline on Twitter so maybe this tweet wasn’t to me. You’re still the best ever, the king, and the Spanish God. Much love Sammy! @sammyguevara I didn’t turn on you, I just didn’t like the storyline. But I also didn’t go bash you on the storyline on Twitter so maybe this tweet wasn’t to me. You’re still the best ever, the king, and the Spanish God. Much love Sammy! https://t.co/9dqKcpHMKf

Meanwhile, this fan thought Guevara was forced on the fans and that nobody cared about his romance with Conti. He also said that Wardlow was deserving of the TNT Title and not him.

Jeremy/Hank @HankCalhoun @sammyguevara The reason everyone turned on you is obvious. You were shoved down our throats as well as your relationship with Tay. Nobody cares about your relationship just do what you're paid to do and that's wrestle. As for Wardlow, he deserves that title, you didn't deserve it either time. @sammyguevara The reason everyone turned on you is obvious. You were shoved down our throats as well as your relationship with Tay. Nobody cares about your relationship just do what you're paid to do and that's wrestle. As for Wardlow, he deserves that title, you didn't deserve it either time.

Meanwhile, one fan noted the similarities between Wardlow and Guevara's ascension - fan support. However, he differentiated that, unlike The Spanish God, Mr. Mayhem would never involve his personal life.

Joshua Neil Ortiz @TooSweetMeBro @sammyguevara Wardlow got over organically like you did at one point remember? The biggest difference between you and him though is I don't think he'll do what you did and spotlight his personal life. Which after awhile became unbearable to watch on a given week. @sammyguevara Wardlow got over organically like you did at one point remember? The biggest difference between you and him though is I don't think he'll do what you did and spotlight his personal life. Which after awhile became unbearable to watch on a given week.

Interestingly, this fan came to the defense of The Spanish God, saying his storyline just got messed up.

Daniel Zavala @Danthevisionary @sammyguevara Sammy tell them how you really feel. Lol I really feel the storyline was fumbled. With you and Scorpio it was like whose the face and who's the heel. The Rusev stuff was good. They just didn't have the right opponents lined up for you. @sammyguevara Sammy tell them how you really feel. Lol I really feel the storyline was fumbled. With you and Scorpio it was like whose the face and who's the heel. The Rusev stuff was good. They just didn't have the right opponents lined up for you.

Lastly, this fan only stated that Mr. Mayhem would bring credibility back to the TNT Championship.

Christine @ShiningPolaris @sammyguevara I believe Wardlow will bring back respect to the title. He deserved it too @sammyguevara I believe Wardlow will bring back respect to the title. He deserved it too

For now, Wardlow doesn't have an official challenger for his newly-won title. Fans will have to watch AEW Dynamite this upcoming Wednesday to see if Guevara will vie for the TNT Title once again.

