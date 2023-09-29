Former champion wants to invite Miley Cyrus to AEW WrestleDream

An AEW star has taken to social media to ask his fans how he can shoot his shot with famous singer Miley Cyrus and potentially invite her to the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1st.

Cyrus is one of the most famous singers in the world and is a very busy woman when it comes to making music, with her mother, Tish, even revealing that Miley is back in the studio working on her next album.

But Miley is single (at the time of writing, at least) and surely needs to fill up her social life with activities. Former AEW Tag Team Champion Austin Gunn has made the bold move in asking his fans to help him ask Cyrus out.

"how do i shoot my show & invite @MileyCyrus to #AEWWrestleDream ???" tweeted @theaustingunn

However, Austin quickly changed his plans upon remembering that the Full Gear pay-per-view in November will be held at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

"wait no... Full Gear @ The Forum?? Bang Bang Gang fans... make it happen tag @MileyCyrus," tweeted @theaustingunn

Expand Tweet

Austin Gunn will be in action this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream

If Miley Cyrus did attend AEW WrestleDream (stranger things have happened in wrestling), then she would be able to see Austin Gunn potentially earn himself and his brother a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships.

The Gunns will be involved in a four-way match alongside The Young Bucks, The Lucha Brothers and the team of Orange Cassidy and Hook, where the winners will be granted a shot at FTR and the AEW Tag Team Championships anytime they want.

Expand Tweet

FTR defeated The Gunns in April to become the AEW Tag Team Champions, and the former champions have not had their rematch granted to them, so this Sunday will be a big chance for Austin and Colten to finally gain a measure of revenge over Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Do you think The Gunns will get the victory at AEW WrestleDream? Let us know in the comments section below!