Former champion in WWE isn't closing the door on potential return under Triple H's regime

At the time of writing, it has been nearly seven months since Triple H took over WWE's creative, and many stars have been welcomed back with open arms. However, a former AEW star hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning to Stamford.

The star in question is Lio Rush, who was released from WWE in April 2020 after a rather interesting three-year run with the company.

Following his release, he had a short stint in AEW before leaving Tony Khan's promotion in February 2022, where he has since made notable appearances for companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling and GCW.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral I see Lio Rush is trending due to speculation over a WWE return. This came after he posted a photo of him and Bobby Lashley.



I'm down. 🤷‍♂️



Honestly? I just want to see him wrestle on my TV set. I don't care where it is.



Btw. Lio Rush vs Ricochet? Yes please. I see Lio Rush is trending due to speculation over a WWE return. This came after he posted a photo of him and Bobby Lashley. I'm down. 🤷‍♂️Honestly? I just want to see him wrestle on my TV set. I don't care where it is. Btw. Lio Rush vs Ricochet? Yes please. https://t.co/N20y4FrCAR

It's been nearly three years since his initial release from the company. However, speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast, Lio Rush admitted that his current path on the independent circuit could lead him back to the Triple H-led promotion.

“I think that it potentially could, yeah I think it potentially could lead me back to WWE. I think at a certain point it would ultimately be up to me whether I want to go that route again or not. I realize that nothing is forever, so being presented certain opportunities I truly want to make the most out of them, and I want to do my absolute best and make sure there’s no wasted time, no wasted movement, no wasted effort, and every little thing I do needs to be a building block to a bigger legacy or a bigger—whatever the case may be to continue to do the things that I want and to continue to create opportunities for my kids to be able to do what they truly want. So you know if spending another 3,5,10 years in WWE to build something bigger than me, then I’ll take that.” [37:22-38:50]

Rush already has a lot coming up in the next few weeks, with his biggest match coming on March 21st, where he will challenge NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

Lio Rush won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship under Triple H's leadership in WWE

Despite being remembered as a mouthpiece for Bobby Lashley during his time on the main roster in WWE, his time during his time on the black-and-gold brand saw more success for Lio Rush.

Rush won his one and only WWE title in NXT when he became the NXT Cruiserweight Champion on October 9th, 2019, defeating Drew Gulak.

Niko Exxtra @nikoexxtra



Amazing frog splash by Lio Rush to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion!



#NXTonUSA #nxt And New!!!Amazing frog splash by Lio Rush to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion! And New!!! Amazing frog splash by Lio Rush to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion! #NXTonUSA #nxt https://t.co/BAatvHdn0G

Lio would go on to defend the title thrice, including on the kick-off show of the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view. However, he was dethroned by Angel Garza on December 11th, 2019.

Do you think Lio Rush will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

